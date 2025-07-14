Facing the Mirror: Walking in Someone Else's Shoes
A few things happened in my life last week and I thought I would write about them in one long post, but one of them was that podcast episode that made me think about Trump and that article I wrote over the weekend turned out to be long enough to be by itself. So I figured I would put my two personal events in this one.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Drama of It All to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.