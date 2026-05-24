The Drama of It All

The Drama of It All

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
May 24

This is extremely interesting to me. I've dealt with temporary floaters virtually my entire life. Annoying but they'd go away quickly. Last year the problem became "permanent" in my right eye. A bit of research and the paranoia from the medical industry: "submit to surgery or you will be blind in a week or two, maybe sooner".

Well, since I've lost ALL confidence in the medical industry, I promptly rejected that and set myself to solving this problem. So researching and wishful thinking.

My thinking was that mitochondrial health (more energy) would be valuable for this. So I increased my supplementation of nicotinamide riboside to 900 mg per day. I also doubled my supplement that provides astaxanthin. Instead of getting worse, there has been a small amount of improvement.

I do use red light therapy (have you read my previous articles on red light devices?) but I'm extremely hesitant to shining powerful red light into my eyes, especially without closing my eyelids. I might consider red light therapy for my eyes if the condition gets worse.

Also I'm experimenting with DMSO (but not as eye drops, simply rubbed into the skin around my eyes).

So far no miracle cure, but small improvement is encouraging!

This had one major "mental" impact on me. I had planned to never buy another car in my lifetime. Now I'm seriously considering a "self driving car" if they ever get that working well enough in a few years.

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