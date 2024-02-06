Tucker Carlson announced on Twitter that he is in Moscow and will interview the Russian President, Vladamir Putin. In the teaser video below he says the interview will be free to watch. It won’t be behind a paywall.

As An0moly said in his reaction video, it’s not just the Democrats who are ready to accuse Tucker of being a Russian asset. Sebastian Gorka also tweeted, “I remember when Americans didn’t do PR for KGB colonels. Well, without being agents of the Kremlin.”

My readers should be able to see clearly that many are now turning Tucker Carlson into a “persecutor” or “persecutor ally.” I’ve written about how so many people today give into the Guilt-By-Association fallacy.

Tucker Carlson is doing what real journalists of the past did. He’s going to conduct an interview so we can see what is going on in the mind of Putin. But I’ve also written about how people really like seeing the world in black and white. They want there to be clear-cut villains and heroes.

If Tucker lets people hear what Putin has to say, there’s a fear in many that people will start to see Putin in shades of gray, not all black (evil). They might start to see the country of Ukraine and its president as a little murky too and not all white (innocent).

Our US mainstream news does not want Putin to be humanized. They want him to look like an evil persecutor who can no good. The reason is that if people see Russia and Ukraine as a complicated, shades-of-grey situation, then they will hesitate to fund the war.

I touched on this a bit in my MAGATs article. If you want people to kill one another, you need them to see the other side as less than human.

Tucker’s interview allows people to hear the other perspective which shines a little light in the darkness, and people will be less likely to want to kill Russians if they have been humanized.

So, keep an eye out for anyone painting Tucker as the bad guy. They might be signaling to you that they don’t want the truth and they want Russians to die.

People who would prefer that others die and hide from the truth are dangerous. It is a major red flag if someone doesn’t want this interview to happen.

