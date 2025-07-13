The Drama of It All

The Drama of It All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
4d

Perfection is elusive. Taking responsibility is "hard". I'm very disappointed with humanity that we aren't making a decent effort, we choose the easy path. 😢

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Barbara Wegner and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Barbara Wegner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture