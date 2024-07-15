My Thoughts On The Assassination Attempt

This is a collection of my various thoughts on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on 7/13/24.

Donald Trump’s Secret Service

It may be that the Secret Service team did a horrible job. I think you all know about the guy who said he saw the sniper and tried to warn them before Trump was shot. Maybe that was on purpose or they were incompetent DEI hires. I don’t know. We’ll have to wait to see what comes out over time. These guys are supposed to have the lens that they are to “save” Trump from actual persecutors. I think they failed. I think he lived in spite of them, not because of them.

The Shot & Fist Pump

Donald Trump moved his head slightly and the bullet grazed him so if he had not moved he may have died yesterday, God forbid. I think it truly was by the grace of God that he lived. And I’m sorry for the man who died. I hope you’ll pray for his family and also those who were injured as I have. At least the shooter faced quick consequences.

Trump, after ducking down, said, “Let me get my shoes.” I think once he was down there, he felt like he’d survived and wanted to walk out proudly. I don’t think playing like a “victim” was even a thought in his mind. You can see that attitude in him telling the service to wait, and then the fist pump afterward with a call to “fight, fight, fight.” Of course, because he doesn’t play “victim” some have said he was acting. Could that reaction be because if they were in that situation they would play the victim and cannot understand how someone else would not?

If it had been Biden, I think Biden would have wanted to play up the sympathy and really ham up the victim narrative and label all MAGA folks as “persecutors” who allowed it to happen with hate. Trump’s wife wrote something that really tried to unite people, the opposite of what I would expect from Biden.

…Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment - until death - is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings. We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another. American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities. And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm. Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now. This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships again. I am thinking of you, my fellow Americans… Read the full statement here.

I don’t know how many people who identify with being a Democrat will take her seriously and that’s a shame. I can tell by what she writes that she means to unite all sides. And I’ve written before about how Biden has always given off a vibe that he wants to demonize many of us, even though he talks of peace. His actions speak louder than his words, but his words are still divisive most of the time as well.

Trump will likely be harsh in the future in his references to everyone he thinks started this hatred, like the media. I don’t think he’s completely out of the Drama Triangle. I just think he’s a lot more likely than Biden to actually take responsibility for himself instead of blameshift. And, his criticisms are a lot more accurate than Biden’s are. And, Biden will label a large swath of the public as “persecutors” whereas Trump is more likely to say there are good people on all sides of the political aisle. Trump doesn’t demonize the whole group.

The Far-Left-Trump-Haters Want You Dead

Even if they don’t know you and couldn’t possibly want you specifically dead, they would laugh it off as if it were nothing if you were to die. Destiny on Twitter/X jokes about the innocent victim of yesterday’s assassination attempt on Trump. The tweet got over 4,000 likes. To be fair, some of those “likes” may be bots. We can’t tell how many actual people found it funny.

Destiny @TheOmniLiberal jokes that the innocent victim will benefit Biden politically on Twitter/X. The tweet got over 4,000 likes.

Destiny has since double-downed on this.

If you missed it, I previously wrote about the far-left & Biden’s Schadenfreude (pleasure in their “enemies’” misfortune). In the article there is a video of a woman finding out Trump was declared guilty on all counts. She was utterly “ecstatic.”

Biden & Democrats' Schadenfreude is a Red Flag Barbara Wegner · May 31, 2024 When you can see their bare souls — when they tell you who they are, in their hearts, believe them. If this is what they feel about their “persecutor” or “enemies” and if you disagree with them, then this is how they will feel about you. Read full story

Jacqueline Marsaw, the field director for Congressman Bennie Thompson (who headed the Jan. 6th commission and recently proposed legislation to remove Trump’s Secret Service detail) wished Trump’s assassin had better aim.

Bill Melugin, FoxNews correspondent, reported that she is no longer in Benny’s employment.

Another Facebook post of hers said, “That’s what your hate speech got you!!” So, according to Jacqueline Marsaw if you commit “Hate Speech” then you deserve to die. And they get to make up what “hate speech” is.

They Don’t Want You To Have Gov’t Representation

Many people are more than happy to express their desire for him to be killed, and thus their disappointment that he wasn’t.

was able to get quite a few videos from TikTok of these reactions. A few of them mention famous assassins of the past, looking up to them as if they’re the “saviors” we need now. Clearly, this shows how much they have dehumanized Trump as the ultimate evil that’s worthwhile in killing while totally ignoring that killing the Republican candidate destroys the democracy they claim to want to “save.”

They are Slaves Of Trump

A couple of women said this could have been the best day of their lives, but instead, it’s the worst. The problem is that they are attaching their emotional state to what Trump does or doesn’t do (in this case, die). When you attach your emotional state to what someone else does, you become a willful slave of that person. Whoever you allow to have power over your emotions is your master.

I spent most of Saturday de-cluttering and listening to old Louis Rossmann videos. I was thinking about writing about one in particular where Louis discusses being bullied. He then went on to work out every day as a child and eventually ran into the bully. The bully thought he was going to attack Louis like usual, but didn’t realize how strong Louis was now. So, Louis dragged the bully and threw him down some stairs, breaking the kid’s ankle. The moral of the story is not that you should exercise to fight back. Louis goes on to say that he hated himself afterward. He says in the video:

From age 0 to 16, that had to be one of the most rewarding three seconds. And let me explain what happens in these moments. You may think that's a great feeling...no, it's not, because it's like a pendulum. Let me explain how that works. You go all the way that high on the revenge...it swings all the way back over here to feelings of misery, and self-hatred, and being disgusted at yourself, and feeling manipulated, and feeling like someone else was allowed to change how you feel, and you feel cheap, and you feel shitty and you feel like you just want to dig a hole and die. And there's a reason for that. It's because you let somebody else change your emotional state. So that revenge came out of the anger (wrath), the anger came out of him, which means he changed how I felt.... even though I won, I felt like complete shit.

If someone else has control over your emotions then they are your master. Everyone with TDS is a slave to Trump and what he does or doesn’t do. And if he had died, it wouldn’t have helped their emotional issues. They think that getting what they consider revenge would “fix” or “save” their world. They’re wrong because it’s their willlful emotional bondage that is causing them issues, not Trump. When Biden became president, they moved their hate onto “MAGAts.” The hate is fluid. They feel like “victims” and Trump is a “persecutor” and “MAGAts” are “persecutors” and it could move to others at any time, perhaps even friends who defect from the Democrat party. They will continue to feel like “victims” until they take control of their emotions and stop letting other people’s actions affect them so much.

Manifesting Assasinations?

The last woman brought up that they were trying to “bring back assassinations.” How were they trying to do that? Did we manifest this? There is an Illuminati Card game from the 90s that has a card called “Enough is Enough” and the text says: "At any time, at any place, our snipers can drop you. Have a nice day" with a picture of what many would easily recognize as Trump’s face screaming. There’s also a line on his cheek in around the same place as we saw 2 lines of blood. I don’t know what to make of it but it’s interesting. Do you have thoughts on it?

MSM Accused Trump of Stochastic Terrorism via Projection

The reason they always say Trump was guilty of Stochastic Terrorism is because they would do it if they could. And, they have used the same techniques that they accused others of. Isn’t this video just a great compilation of the projection?

Left media kept trying to make it seem like it was crazy that Trump was worried about assassination because their side is so moral. They are the law-abiding ones supposedly.

“I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye,” Biden said. Quote taken from Politico

Did Biden use mind control and make the shooter take a gun and kill someone yesterday? He can barely control his own mind, let alone the shooter’s. Okay, maybe he put Trump on a kill list. Maybe we will find out one day. If Biden put Trump on a kill list, then yes, he’s responsible.

I did write about how Stochastic Terrorism is responsibility shifting. If we’re speaking of adults, they should be held personally responsible. The media is guilty of lying and attempting to brainwash and manipulate people and that’s very wrong. However, the ultimate responsibility for shooting someone comes down to the person whose hand is on the trigger.

We Are All Responsible For Ourselves

If someone has wrath or is terrified they can use what you say to seemingly give them reasons to do something bad, but ultimately it’s up to them. They’ll pick and choose. They will ignore anything that would be a good reason not to do it if they’re afraid or very wrathful. They were responsible for their emotions which led to them being compromised to brainwashing in the first place. And, I will say parents have a responsibility as well to teach their children to handle their emotions. But, once you become an adult that blame is on you.

Parents, please support your children in their emotions, teaching them how to handle them in healthy ways. Being able to handle your big emotions and learning not to blameshift is a protective barrier against brainwashing.

We also need to remind people not to demonize everyone. I write about the far-left, those with TDS, or those Biden supporters who assume you’re a Trump supporter if you question his cognitive faculties. I write about those stuck in the Drama Triangle. But there are many people out there who may have leftist ideals but not be completely brainwashed. They may be waking up after seeing how the media reported the assassination attempt. It’s worth welcoming them into the conversation rather than mocking them.

We really do want as much support against Biden and the media’s lies. We should all want sanity to rule the day and if people think they’ll be mocked or hated, they will be less likely to be vocal about their beliefs.

Don’t let others’ actions have control over your emotions. Grab the reins of your brain or else they will be your master and you will be a slave.

