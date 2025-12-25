The Drama of It All

The Drama of It All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steersman's avatar
Steersman
Dec 25

👍 Though "dysfunctional" and "families" are kind of joined at the hip, even if some are worse than others -- Manson's for example.

But reminds me of a classic case, of a book I have on my bookshelves, "Running With Scissors". Something of a gift from one of my siblings if I remember correctly -- maybe they were trying to tell me something ... 😉🙂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Barbara Wegner and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Barbara Wegner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture