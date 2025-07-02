The Drama of It All

Being a normal, natural person isn't "Extreme" or Dangerous
Over the last few days I have seen things that remind me that people today actually believe that normal thoughts and behaviors are extreme.
  
Barbara Wegner
23
Political Pendulum Issues in the US
Are You Getting Whiplash From the Crazy Political Swings?
  
Barbara Wegner
The Magic of Controlling Perspectives via MSM Framing
Bret Weinstein has just put out so much fantastic stuff in the last few days.
  
Barbara Wegner
1
